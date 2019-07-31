Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 555 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 143.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 53,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 814.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.9% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $341,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,081 shares in the company, valued at $389,715.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $2,204,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,370,630.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $115.21. The company had a trading volume of 352,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,668. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.09.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.60%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

