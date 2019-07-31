Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,740 Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,740 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $82,304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,262,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,376,000 after buying an additional 324,080 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $40,947,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,001,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,185,000 after buying an additional 237,190 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 620.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 227,533 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after buying an additional 195,951 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,814. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $113.52 and a 52-week high of $181.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $508.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho set a $148.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.41.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

