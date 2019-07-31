Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 47.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,720,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,093 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,923,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,400,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,395,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,070,000 after purchasing an additional 394,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.47. 6,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,259. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $80.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

