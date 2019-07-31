Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 42,096.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLN remained flat at $$20.89 during midday trading on Wednesday. 525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,965. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76.

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.