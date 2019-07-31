Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 34,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 18,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.12. 1,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,230. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12.

