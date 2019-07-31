Merit Medical Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,225 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,206% compared to the average volume of 67 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.90. 3,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $66.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $114,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin J. Lampropoulos sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $486,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $844,820 over the last three months. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

