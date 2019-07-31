Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,718,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth $17,742,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter worth $21,010,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter worth $13,981,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter worth $8,798,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Longbow Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wayfair from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of MTOR opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43. Meritor Inc has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.23.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Meritor had a return on equity of 89.66% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $504,190.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodger L. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

