Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Metal Tiger PLC (LON:MTR)’s share price dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02), approximately 2,291,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 million and a PE ratio of -4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 39.66 and a quick ratio of 39.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.39.

Metal Tiger Company Profile (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc explores for mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company explores for gold, antimony, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources. It holds interests in projects in Botswana, Spain, and Thailand. The company was formerly known as Brady Exploration plc and changed its name to Metal Tiger plc in June 2014.

