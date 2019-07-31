MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a positive rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.62.

NYSE MGM opened at $30.55 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.72.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $20,320,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 2,874,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,256,452.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,117,360 shares of company stock worth $161,200,100 over the last three months. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,387,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,688,000 after acquiring an additional 366,980 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

