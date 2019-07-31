MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Overseas Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 5.25. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.