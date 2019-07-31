Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 5.4%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.44 and last traded at $44.89, 34,426,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 30,300,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered Micron Technology to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,562 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,838,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 393.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,393,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,322 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Micron Technology by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,550,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,108 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology by 767,532.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 890,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,802,000 after purchasing an additional 890,338 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,174,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,530,000 after purchasing an additional 848,625 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

