MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Issues Earnings Results

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $117.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 2.64%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded up $13.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.92. 23,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.52. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $152.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.45 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

