Middleby (MIDD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.01 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Middleby to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.23. 9,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Middleby has a one year low of $96.65 and a one year high of $142.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CL King upgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.43.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

