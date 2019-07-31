Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Milacron had a negative return on equity of 74.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MCRN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.84. 3,255,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,530. Milacron has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.77.

MCRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Milacron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Milacron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

