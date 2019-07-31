Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Minco Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) dropped 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 127.34 and a quick ratio of 127.34.

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF)

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. It invests in privately and publicly traded companies. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

