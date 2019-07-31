Moeda Loyalty Points 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.10 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $13.01 million and $2.10 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00006584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, LBank and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00274820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.01465024 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00116087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Binance, OKEx, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.