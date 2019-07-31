Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare updated its FY 2019 guidance to $11.20-11.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $11.20-11.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $4.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.78. 1,050,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,365. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.67. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $102.91 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $620,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,096 shares in the company, valued at $634,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $198,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,304 shares of company stock worth $945,495. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.92.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

