Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Releases Earnings Results

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TAP traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.28. 203,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,409. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1-year low of $52.36 and a 1-year high of $71.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "sell" rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.55.

In related news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 11,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $677,897.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,584.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 27.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 63.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 53,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 23.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 608,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after buying an additional 115,813 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 6.0% during the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

