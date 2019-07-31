Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 101.4% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 99.0% in the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 823.9% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

In related news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,583.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,004,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,599. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.