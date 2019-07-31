Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.95-8.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.92. Moody’s also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.95-8.15 EPS.

NYSE:MCO traded up $8.88 on Wednesday, reaching $211.12. 12,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $206.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total transaction of $85,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,999.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $1,488,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,794 shares in the company, valued at $42,231,097.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,854 shares of company stock worth $27,854,940. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

