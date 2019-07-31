Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 23,025 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,025 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETM. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Entercom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Entercom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Entercom Communications by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Entercom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Entercom Communications by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,019. The company has a market cap of $827.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $309.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. Entercom Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at $177,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Field acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,863,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,902,399.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,186,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,047,356. 14.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

