Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 33 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.31.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $351.71. 198,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $223.63 and a 12-month high of $358.96. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $598,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total transaction of $306,020.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,293. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,903 shares of company stock valued at $15,484,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

