Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hershey by 3.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Hershey by 16.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.64. The company had a trading volume of 102,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,756. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $95.81 and a 1-year high of $153.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $207,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,953,506.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 360,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $44,400,409.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,639,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,018,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $401,990 and sold 3,676,669 shares valued at $464,330,578. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.