Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 26,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,212 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James set a C$19.50 target price on Heroux Devtek and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

ORCL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.16. 100,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,285,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.27. The company has a market cap of $195.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,356,250 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

