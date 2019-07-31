Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.90% of TESSCO Technologies worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,913. TESSCO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $123.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.30.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. TESSCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TESS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

TESSCO Technologies Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

