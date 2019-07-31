Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,478 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 488.2% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,094,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.93. 37,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,807. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $283.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.21.

In related news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total transaction of $2,234,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,126,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,520,892,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,888 shares of company stock worth $27,784,466. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.