Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,512,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,353,000 after purchasing an additional 123,597 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,710,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,561,000 after purchasing an additional 162,037 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,709,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 987,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 129,333 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.09. The stock had a trading volume of 94,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,311. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $119.66.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

