MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.49

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $126.49 and last traded at $126.49, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.68.

MTUAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.74.

About MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

