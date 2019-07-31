Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.00

Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $88.88, with a volume of 13392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Murphy USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $93,321.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming sold 13,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,120,786.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,046.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1,741.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

