Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Releases Earnings Results

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Mylan had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mylan updated its FY19 guidance to $3.80-4.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. Mylan has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MYL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mylan to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

