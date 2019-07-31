National Bank Financial Increases Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$55.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AC. Morgan Stanley set a C$46.00 price target on Air Canada and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.96.

TSE:AC traded down C$1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.75. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$22.57 and a 12-month high of C$47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion and a PE ratio of 17.48.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.81, for a total value of C$70,009.53.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

