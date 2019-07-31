National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NTIOF stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.24.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.508 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.