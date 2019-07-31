Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $28,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 140.3% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 24.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $126.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.28. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.38.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $1,720,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $799,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,503 shares of company stock worth $22,030,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

