Navellier & Associates Inc Has $240,000 Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Walmart by 31.8% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 34,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.9% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 94,439 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $322.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $425,106.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,580,120.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

