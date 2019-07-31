Navellier & Associates Inc Has $435,000 Holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Chegg were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,723,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Chegg by 68.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 49,193 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Chegg by 61.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chegg by 435.6% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 64,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 52,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth $36,210,000.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 20,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $794,641.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,565 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $6,035,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,237,161 shares in the company, valued at $81,835,349.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 686,286 shares of company stock worth $27,331,894. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 341 ($4.46) target price on shares of Cybg in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Shares of CHGG opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.02. Chegg Inc has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 13.96.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

