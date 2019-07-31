Navellier & Associates Inc Takes $203,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $142.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.37. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.16 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.34 million. Nordson had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nordson from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $333,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total value of $127,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,648. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

