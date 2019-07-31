Nebulas Price Reaches $0.94 (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Nebulas has a market cap of $45.52 million and $5.81 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00009286 BTC on popular exchanges including Neraex, BCEX, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.39 or 0.05846187 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00047286 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000184 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

NAS is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 104,247,027 coins and its circulating supply is 48,627,715 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Neraex, LBank, BCEX, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.