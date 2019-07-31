NEO (NEO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $301.82 Million

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. NEO has a total market cap of $826.11 million and $301.82 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEO has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One NEO coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.71 or 0.00116588 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Binance, Kucoin and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00274452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.01472170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000588 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002410 BTC.

About NEO

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEO’s official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling NEO

NEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC, Bitbns, TDAX, BitForex, CoinBene, Koinex, Coinrail, Bitfinex, Ovis, Cobinhood, Coinsuper, Cryptopia, Bibox, DragonEX, Binance, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Huobi, Switcheo Network, Exrates, LBank, Allcoin, Livecoin, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Tidebit, OKEx, Liquid, BitMart, Coinnest, CoinEx, BigONE, Gate.io, Bittrex, Upbit, Bitinka and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

