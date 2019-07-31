NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $101.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. NeoGenomics updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.23-0.27 EPS.

NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,729. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03.

In other NeoGenomics news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,889.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond R. Hipp sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $3,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 256,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,282.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,876 shares of company stock worth $7,674,362. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

