Neumark Market Cap Tops $4.03 Million (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, Neumark has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Neumark has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $92.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neumark token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, Liqui, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00279016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.01506448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00120045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022051 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark launched on August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 65,990,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,304,432 tokens. The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org.

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, YoBit, IDEX, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

