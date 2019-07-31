Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Sells $920,700.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $920,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 235,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,700,622.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $96.39. 1,068,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,857. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $183.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,352,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,610,000 after purchasing an additional 540,279 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,876,000 after purchasing an additional 194,643 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 979,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,268,000 after purchasing an additional 39,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,789,000 after purchasing an additional 36,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,171,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.58.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

