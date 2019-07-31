New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Releases Earnings Results

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $188.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,306,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,290. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

In other news, Director David Saltzman acquired 14,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $236,138.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,857.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,858.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NRZ. ValuEngine lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

