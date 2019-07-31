New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Issues Earnings Results

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. 11,475,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,843. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NYCB. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

In related news, Director Hanif Dahya acquired 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,148.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,015,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 480.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,171 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,949,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 673,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,569,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after buying an additional 506,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.