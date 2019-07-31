New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 14,100 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Leidos worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Leidos by 150.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $84.38 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.47.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Leidos had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Leidos to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

