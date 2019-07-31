New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,533 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Arconic worth $13,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 1,397.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 3,808.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Arconic by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 560.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARNC. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.15 ($16.45) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.47.

ARNC stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

In other Arconic news, Director Rajiv Gupta purchased 22,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $499,526.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,420 shares in the company, valued at $849,082. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Plant purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at $626,163.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

