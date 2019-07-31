New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.86 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,948 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of LKQ worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in LKQ by 33.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in LKQ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 22,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 4.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in LKQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 31,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $31,588.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,869.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wellington Shields cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $240.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.