New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.45 Million Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,498 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $14,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 34.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth $163,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Trimble by 66.7% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, insider James A. Kirkland sold 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $223,173.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,492.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 4,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $196,915.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,750 shares of company stock worth $6,037,192 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRMB opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $804.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.