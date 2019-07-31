New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.87 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,672 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of CF Industries worth $14,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 874.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 218.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 37.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2,856.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $126,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $150,814.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,210.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CF opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on StoneCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

