New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 60,267 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,267 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of TechnipFMC worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 802.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTI opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $33.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.28.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

