New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,669 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,669 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Hormel Foods worth $15,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $107,754,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,572,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,467 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 464.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,424,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,020 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,650,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,894,000 after acquiring an additional 873,468 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,055,000 after acquiring an additional 598,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of HRL opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.14.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 14,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $598,233.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,984.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,285,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,695 shares of company stock worth $3,601,503. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.